Legendary Texas Oil Tycoon Passes Away At 91

T. Boone Pickens Stopped In Fargo In 2008 To Push For Less Dependence On OPEC

DALLAS — A legendary Texas oil tycoon with ties to North Dakota has passed away.

T. Boone Pickens, whose investments helped shape the American energy industry going back to the 1950s, has died at the age of 91.

Pickens was in Fargo in 2008 on a campaign to help the U.S. lessen its dependence on oil from OPEC nations.

Despite the boom in the shale gas business over the past decade, Pickens’ own fortunes began to decline.

In 2013, Forbes reported he was no longer a billionaire.

He announced his retirement from the oil and gas industry in 2018 due to his poor health.