UAS Data-Processing Company, SkySkopes Announces New Fargo Location

SkySkopes has additional offices including offices in Grand Forks, Minot, Fort Worth, Los Angeles, and Minneapolis.

FARGO, N.D.–SkySkopes, one of the world’s premier Drone Service Providers, announced it has opened an office in Fargo, ND.

The Fargo office, located at the NDSU Technology Incubator, will process and analyze terabytes of data efficiently in order to deliver information to clients for data-based decisions.

Drones often serve as a tool for gathering data more safely, affordably, and efficiently than traditional methods. The drone analytics market covers a wide range of uses including agriculture, forestry, construction, insurance, mining, utilities, telecommunications, oil and gas, and scientific research.

Some of SkySkopes drone technologies including, LiDAR mapping, power line pulling for utilities, and Optical Gas Imaging in the oil and gas industry.

