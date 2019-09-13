“A Passion In Full Animation” Anime Fargo Back In Town

FARGO N.D. — With the weekend anime celebration kicking off people got the chance to check out gear, food and talk with people who have similar interests.

One vendor has North Dakota roots.

“So five years ago six now in 2013 I was working in the oil fields we all know oil field hours 100 plus hours a week little did I know my wife is writing a book series,” Husband Of ColorWorld Author Brad Kelly.

It’s called a ColorWorld it’s an 8 book saga with a ninth installment on the way, and the road to success for this Williston couple was a long one.

“Went on Kickstarter I raised 20 thousand dollars said a prayer got a pretty explicit answer and then put all of our kids in the RV for two years and drove around America to essentially bring my wife’s superhero book series to the world,” Kelly Said.

While their book series is rocketing to success, the custom metal bookmarks the couple makes are also drawing interest from big–time media companies.

“We made a five anime deal from Sentai Filmworks; we did a five anime deal with Funimation we have a license with Attack on Titan, My Hero, FoodWars, you name it like the biggest animes that are out there we make officially licensed bookmarks for those animes,” Brad Said.

But with all the success, their hearts are still in the Midwest.

“That’s where America lives, it’s peaceful, and there is green grass, and there is wide open spaces, and there is rolling hills those states are beautiful,” Kelly Said.

The festival also had some visitors from a galaxy far far away.

At Anime Fargo, people of all ages are getting their nerd on with loads of activities going on like lightsaber duels.

For the Ludo Sports Lightsaber Academy based in Grand Forks, it’s not just about swinging around lightsabers as the sport is performed in over 13 countries in Europe alone.

But that doesn’t mean people can’t have a fun time.

“Watching everybody’s face when that Lightsaber turns on for the first time in their hands, it’s a lot of fun to watch,”Judo Sport member Jennifer Hoffman Said.