Play of the Week Nominees: September 13

Fargo South, Shanley Battle for POTW

FARGO, N.D. — The nominees for the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week show off some talent from the gridiron.

First up from Fargo South and Bismarck Legacy, Peyton Kessler connects with Bless Flomo for the touchdown and the nice grab.

It was a great play, but was it better than what we saw from Shanley and Jamestown?

Deacons Jackson Leier picks off the Jamestown quarterback and takes it in for the score.

You can vote for the HS Play of the Week under the sports tab of KVRR.com and also on Twitter @KVRRSports.