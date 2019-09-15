Updates On Underpass Project in Moorhead & 52nd Avenue South Project In Fargo/West Fargo

Work On Both Projects Continue Into The Fall

Work is around 80% complete on the 52nd Avenue South improvement project in Fargo and West Fargo.

Another phase of the project begins after rush hour on Monday morning.

Crews will being installing a new westbound right-turn lane along 52nd between 44th and 45th streets south.

The existing right-turn lane to northbound 45th Street traffic will be closed for approximately three weeks, weather permitting.

Crews also plan to complete paving between Veterans Boulevard and 63rd Street South mid-next week.

The entire project is expected to run through October.

The southeast Main Avenue and 20th-21st Street South Underpass project in Moorhead is now half complete.

20th Street South between 6th and 8th Avenues is now open.

Work near the railroad tracks has been suspended due to the slope failure on the “shoo-fly” track that occurred on August 5.

Work will resume once the corrections have been fully inspected and safety can be assured.

A three-week period of overnight construction is anticipated in November.