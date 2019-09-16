Eventide Raising Alzheimer’s Awareness With Glen Campbell’s Story

The retirement community also brought Glen's wife to town

FARGO, N.D. — To country music lovers, Glen Campbell is the “rhinestone cowboy.”

Throughout his nearly 60 years as a singer, songwriter and guitarist, he never lost that sparkle. Even when things took a turn for the worse in June 2011.

“When he got the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s, it was very natural for him to just say ‘hey’ this is what I’m going through. And he didn’t want to stop living his life because he got that diagnosis,” said Kim Campbell, his wife of 34 years.

Glen was only supposed to tour for five weeks but ended up on the road for 425 days, which is captured in the “Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me” documentary, along with his struggle in adapting to life with Alzheimer’s.

Even after his death in August of 2017, he’s still raising awareness about the disease.

Eventide’s “Leaders in Living” shared his documentary and Glen’s wife Kim also stopped by to share her own story.

“My heart is filled with compassion for caregivers, having been one myself and seeing how devastating it is emotionally and physically and financially in every way really,” Kim said.

She says it’s hard for caregivers to watch someone they love fade away but she stresses no one should take care of someone with Alzheimer’s alone and they should also figure out a care plan.

But she says one of the best things for Glen was to let him live his life.

“Music is one of the best things he could have done to keep his mind stimulated and to keep him happy.”

That happiness even spreads to his fans, like former Detroit Lakes Police Chief Tim Eggebraaten, who’s getting to sing some of Glen’s songs for Eventide.

“It’s an honor, it really is. My hope is, especially for ‘Rhinestone Cowboy’ that everybody joins in because I know as a performer, I know that Glen appreciated it when his audience was singing back,” he said.

In the past, Eventide has also had guest speakers talk about dementia and lung cancer.