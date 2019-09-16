Jason Aldean Announces 2020 We Back Tour Coming to Fargodome

The tour will feature special guests Morgan Wallen, Riley Green, and Dee Jay Silver.

FARGO, N.D.–Country music star, Jason Aldean announced the details for his 2020 We Back Tour launching January 30.

The tour will feature special guests Morgan Wallen, Riley Green, and Dee Jay Silver. It is scheduled to span 21 cities throughout the U.S. including Fargo on February 8, 2020 at the Fargodome.

Public on-sale tickets will be available Friday, September 20 at 10 a.m. Aldean Army members get first access tickets starting Tuesday, September 17 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, September 19 at 10 p.m.