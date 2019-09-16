Monday Match: Adam Ladwig And Garrin

Adam Talks About The Amazing Bond He Has With His Little Of 3 1/2 Years

It’s time for our Monday match this morning, highlighting Bigs and Littles paired through Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Village Family Service Center.

This week’s match is me and my Little Brother, Garrin.

Let me tell you a little bit about my bud, Garrin.

We’ve been matched nearly three and a half years.

We love to play video games together and share a strong bond through Pokemon Go.

Garrin knows I won’t say no if he asks to go to Spicy Pie.

We always make sure to go to the big events around the area, like RibFest, the Red River Valley Fair and RedHawks games.

And I love going to his basketball and soccer games.

Big Brothers Big Sisters defends the potential of youth in the Fargo-Moorhead area by matching kids with caring mentors. You don’t have to be an expert with kids to make a huge difference.

There are currently 85 kids waiting for a Big Brother or Big Sister, like you. In just four hours a month, you can help a child realize their biggest possible future.

To volunteer, call 701-451-4877 or visit BBBSFargo.org.