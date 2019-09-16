Moorhead Police Seek Assistance Locating Runaway

Authorities have reason to believe Bell is currently in the Fargo-Moorhead, Alexandria, MN or Perham, MN areas.

MOORHEAD, Minn.–The Moorhead Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a runaway.

17-year-old Sheyenne Rochelle Bell is described as being 5’3″ tall, weighing 190 pounds, and has brown eyes. She has a history of running away and was reported as a runaway in June of 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.