Crews Search Red River For Man Who Jumped Off Fargo-Moorhead Bridge

FARGO-MOORHEAD – Emergency crews say they are searching for a man who jumped off the NP Avenue/Center Avenue Bridge and into the Red River Tuesday night.

Boats and police officers have looked for 30 minutes. Law enforcement says they have changed their investigation from a search to a recovery.

