InterOffice Hosts “Chairs for Charity” Auction

It's partnering with Lend A Hand Up to raise money for local families in a medical crisis

FARGO, N.D. — A local furniture store is getting creative while giving back to the community with its “Chairs for Charity”.

InterOffice is partnering with Lend A Hand Up, a nonprofit that raises money for local families facing a medical crisis.

The furniture shop asked local artists to submit art pieces that are now vinyl wrapped around four chairs up for auction.

The starting bid for each chair is 350 dollars and 75 percent of the funds will be donated to Lend A Hand Up.

The other 25 percent will be given to the artist.

“We’ve actually had families of employees here at the office that have been helped by the Lend A Hand Up program, and so we really wanted to pay it forward and help other local families,” said store manager Aubree Leiser.

You can put in a bid in person or online until 1 o’clock this Friday.

Submit your bid at www.theartspartnership.net/auction or in person at InterOffice located at 1630 1st Ave. N.