Celebration of Life Planned for Landon Solberg

It will be September 23 at Scheels Arena

FARGO, N.D. — A celebration of life will be held for the West Fargo boy who passed away from cancer.

In a CaringBridge post, the family of Landon Solberg invites people to honor his life at Scheels Arena in Fargo on Monday.

The visitation will be from 4 to 5:30 and the service begins at 6.

People are encouraged to wear their Landon’s Lights t-shirts, Bison gear, Eagles or Broncos jerseys, or Star Wars or Harry Potter shirts.

If you would like to share a story about Landon or how he has impacted your life, email landonslight10@gmail.com.

The family is also asking that instead of sending flowers, please donate to the Landon Solberg Fund at Bell Bank on 13th Avenue in Fargo to further their Landon’s Light mission.