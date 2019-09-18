Emmys Preview: Outstanding Comedy Series

This week we’re checking out the nominees for some of the top categories.

This morning we’re showing you the shows up for the Outstanding Comedy Series.

Political punchlines, family hilarity, dark comedy.

All kinds of funny nominated this year for “Outstanding Comedy Series.”

“Veep” is going for the gold after being ineligible last year.

It has won the category three times prior.

The HBO series starring Julia Louis-Drefyus as VP then President Selina Meyer wrapped its final season in May.

Last year’s champ – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – is up for the title again.

The 19-50’s comedy follows “Midge” breaking into the male dominated world of stand-up.

Season three drops in December.

Fellow Amazon Primer “Fleabag” created by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge gets in the game.

The show is based on her one-woman play.

Waller-Bridge also has a nod for writing.

There’s the Netflix freshman series “Russian Doll” with Natasha Lyonne as a woman stuck in a time loop.

HBO’s dark comedy about that hit-man with the acting bug “Barry” led by Bill Hader.

NBC’s “The Good Place” is a contender.

The series set in the after-life starring Kristen Bell and Ted Danson wraps after its upcoming season.

And, the riches-to-rags tale “Schitt’s Creek” gets recognized.

It also puts pop t-v on the awards map.

Series creators Eugene and Dan Levy recently announced the upcoming sixth season will be the last.

