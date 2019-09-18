Fargo Police Seek Public’s Assistance Locating Runaway Girl

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a runaway girl.

16-year-old Jzainea Breann Livingood was last seen in the 4300 block of 9 Avenue Cir. S. on September 14. She was last seen wearing sweatpants and a sweatshirt. She has a tattoo on her right wrist of a line with a sun coming up.

Fargo police say Jzainea left her apartment with a friend and they do not know where she would have gone. Jzainea also goes by the last name “Thompson.” She has been entered as a missing person.