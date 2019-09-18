“Heart Flight” Now a Permanent Exhibit at Fargo Air Museum

It includes two paintings of the F–4 fighter jet used in 1986 for the flight

FARGO, N.D. — Nearly 33 years ago, a North Dakota Air National Guard pilot was assigned one of the most important flights of his career.

He transported a donated heart from Fargo to San Francisco, where a little boy was waiting for it to save his life.

Gen. Becklund got the heart to Stanford University Medical Center in under four hours, and the organ transplant was a success.

Now, the Fargo Air Museum is celebrating the special trip with a permanent exhibit showcasing the “Heart Flight” story.

“Andrew, he’s just a spectacular person. There’s somebody who’s lived his life everyday knowing the gift that was given to him, too, is so inspiring. If there’s one thing I can take away from this, it’s the privilege to meet him,” said North Dakota Air National Guard Gen. Robert J. Becklund.

The now permanent exhibit includes two paintings of the F–4 jet used in 1986 for the flight and press clippings from that time.