LIVE: Vaping Products Hiding In Plain Sight

We Show You The Lengths Vape Pen Makers Go Through To Conceal Their Products

It’s getting harder and harder to spot vape pens.

New ones can look like anything from a pen, to a makeup case, to even a smart watch.

Fargo Cass Public Health Tobacco Prevention Specialist Melissa Markegard shows us some of the sneaky ways people can hide their vaping devices.

She wants parents to make sure they know what to look for if they suspect their kids might be vaping.

We don’t know the long-term health effects of vaping, but vaping has been linked to hundreds of illnesses and at least seven deaths across the country.