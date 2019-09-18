North Dakota Confirms Severe Vaping Illness, Investigating 6

Seven deaths have been reported from six states.

BISMARCK, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health says the state has one confirmed case of severe vaping-related lung illness and six probable cases under investigation.

Health officials say the state is working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as the agency continues to investigate the vaping illness cases.

The CDC says 36 states and 1 U.S. territory have reported more than 380 potential cases of severe respiratory illness associated with the use of e-cigarette or vaping products among teenagers and adults.

Seven deaths have been reported from six states.

The agency hasn’t identified any consistent e-cigarette or vaping product, substance, or additive in all the cases.