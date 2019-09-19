Barnesville Football Hungry for More After 3-0 Start to Season

The Trojans have outscored opponents 122-37 through three games

BARNESVILLE, Minn. — It’s almost halfway through the high school football season in Minnesota and Barnesville is already sitting at 3-0, but despite the fast start and an explosive offense, this team is far from satisfied.

“It’s good that we started out 3-0, but that’s not what we want, we want to be better for sure,” senior running back, Hunter Anderson, said. “We are not holding out shutouts like we want on defense and that’s upsetting to not just the captains but to our whole team. We just want to be better and we expect more from our team.”

“It is huge for us cause we are expected to make a huge run this year overall,” senior lineback, Hunter Zenzen added. “But right away we got some things to clean up and we are hoping to finish out the season undefeated.”

Injuries may have played a part in why the Trojans feel they haven’t been at their best, but the team is slowly finding it’s way back to full strength.

“We are finally getting everybody back health wise,” head coach, Bryan Strand, revealed.

“We don’t have a lot of backs, but we have two more back now that weren’t available at the beginning of the season and we got depth there. I want to say we have three backs that are averaging 10.5 yards or more per carry. We have room to get better cause our guys were just learning things. We got some new guys in there from last year and it’s all about getting better throughout the year.”