Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash Identified

Gary Dukart was traveling from Bismarck to Hazen when he struck an animal and lost control of his motorcycle.

CENTER, N.D.–The North Dakota Highway Patrol identified the man who was killed after striking an animal on his motorcycle on Highway 200-A.

Gary Dukart was traveling from Bismarck to Hazen when he struck an animal and lost control of his motorcycle. Dukart was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.