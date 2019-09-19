New Life Center Holds “Meal at the Mission” to Raise Awareness

People can learn about programs and take a tour

FARGO, N.D. — The New Life Center is showing the community how they’re helping men and families experiencing homelessness.

They do a Meal at the Mission the third Thursday of every month, where people can come in and learn about what the center does and take a tour.

Staff are already talking about overflow for the winter, where they take in people because of life–threatening conditions outside.

The executive director, Rob Swiers, says Meal at the Mission is a great way to raise awareness.

“Unless people have some sort of connection, then it’s just this thing that happens. ‘It’s an organization doing something, I know about it.’ But if we can get folks through the building to see what we do, it is a game changer,” he said.

If you want to help out at the New Life Center, click here.