Student Group Hosts Blood Drive at MSUM

It's the first time the American Red Cross has been on the MSUM campus

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A student organization at MSUM is making an effort to help save lives.

“Students Today Leaders Forever” is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive at Comstock Memorial Union.

It’s the first time the Red Cross has been on the MSUM campus.

Students hosting the drive say they hope those who have been affected by Hurricane Dorian and other natural disasters can benefit from their efforts.

“I think it just shows that we all really want to try helping each other out, whether it’s in the local community or just around the world, too. We all just want to help each other out and kind of make that difference, and this is just a small step that we can do, you know, on campus or throughout the community, too,” said student and event organizer Tracy Eisenschenk.

A Red Cross employee says only 3 percent of eligible blood donors nationwide donate.

To see how you can help, visit www.redcross.org.