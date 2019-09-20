Bless Flomo: The Story Of Fargo South’s Highlight Reel Receiver

Flomo's Journey to america and more

FARGO, N.D — Fargo South senior wide out Bless Flomo’s path to becoming one of the area’s star players doesn’t start in America. Flomo was a blessing to his parents, who used his coming into the world as a way to start a new life.

You may know him from the football field making highlight reel catches. But the football field is not where the Fargo South’s wide receiver’s journey begins.

Flomo was born in Adbijan, Ivory Coast until his family came to America and settled in Fargo when he was one year old.

“I know they came over here looking for a better life. Getting out of his environment over in Africa,” head coach Tyler Kosel said. “He hasn’t elaborated on a ton of things because he’s just happy to be a part of our program and part of being in school here.”

“There was a war going on in Africa and my parents had to flee Liberia and made their way over to the Ivory Coast. That’s where I was born,” Flomo said. “We eventually made our way over here and been here ever since. My parents told me they’d hear a lot of gun shots during the night and it was a very hard place to live. It was easy for them to leave. They were happy. Their parents wanted them to be safe and their children to be safe.”

As Flomo grew older, he feel in love with the sport of football but once he started learning to play in the eighth grade, it didn’t come easy.

“When Bless started out it was rough. He didn’t really have the ball skills or the aptitude from the receiver position but that winter, he came in and worked really hard,” assistant coach Nick Jackson said. “He worked in the off-season countless hours. Coming into his junior year, he just took off. I had no idea he would take off or listen or be the type of receiver he is.”

“That first winter he came in and started working on his foot work and getting stronger. That’s where his put himself the last two years and its great to see his success on the football field,” Kosel said. “Were expecting more to come as the year goes on.”

That work ethic came from his family who showed him what it takes to have a better life. Since then, he’s taken and run with it.

“From day one, all Bless needed was direction,” Jackson said. “His culture, his background, his beliefs, its all been showing on the field.”

“On game days, he’s very serious,” Flomo’s teammate and friend Jamal Spiyee said. “He has a great work ethic and he’s always pushing others to be their best on the field.”

To see how much success Flomo has had, its made coaching him even more worth it.

“Its a dream come true. Its exactly what you want as a coach.” Jackson said. “To teach kids the values of how important football is and how good they can be. For him, to be good as he’s doing now, it’s phenomenal and great to see.”

For Flomo knowing what he’s capable of, he has big goals for the rest of his senior season.

I’m trying to win a state championship for Fargo South and play football in college,” Flomo said.

Flomo is certainly attaining his goals. The receiver has 11 receptions for 253 yards and five touchdowns. Those numbers have earned him offers from the University of Mary in Bismarck and Minnesota State-Moorhead.