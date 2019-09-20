Mayors Proclaim September 23 as Landon Solberg Day

Landon served as a symbol of support and hope for people around the world.

FARDO, N.D.–Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney and West Fargo Mayor Bernie Dardis have proclaimed Monday, September 23 as “Landon Solberg Day.”

Landon Solberg passed away earlier this week following a two-year battle with a rare form of brain cancer.

Landon served as a symbol of support and hope for people around the world. The Landon Solberg Fund has been created at Bell Bank to further the mission of “Landon’s Light.”

A Celebration of Life Service for Landon will be held on Monday, September 23, at 6 p.m. at Scheels Arena in Fargo.