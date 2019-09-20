Red River Valley Fairgrounds Host The Market By Eco Chic

The weekend market place includes over one hundred unique vendors selling clothes, lawn ornaments and seasonal decorations.

WEST FARGO N.D. — Good food, puppy parades and lots of vintage items from around the valley.

It’s just some of the things at this year’s The Market by Eco Chic.

The goal is to influence people to shop local and boost sales of vintage items.

“We have been doing this for 8 years, we own Eco Chic Home in Fargo and we just found ourselves to be lovers of items that are repurposed antique and vintage and wanted to be able to bring a market to town that showcased those items,” Eco Chic Owner, Maria Bosak says.