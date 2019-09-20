Westbound Highway 2 Closed West of Minot

The lanes will be closed for several hours.

MINOT, N.D.–The Westbound lanes of Highway 2 are closed at mile marker 134 west of Minot near the Brooks Ranch area.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol reported that an oversized load tipped over and the two westbound lanes are being used to recover the vehicle. The lanes will be closed for several hours.

A detour has been set up starting at 19 Avenue NW and goes toward Des Lacs. At Des Lacs, the detour continues north on 170th Street NW toward County Road 13N. County Road 13N leads back to the junction of Highway 2 and Highway 52.