Fargo Park District Celebrating Everything About Autumn

there are 15 family-friendly carnival games at Rheault Farm

FARGO, N.D. — With a change in the seasons Rheault Farms in Fargo is celebrating all the things that make fall so exciting.

“Fall in Fargo” has 15 autumn–themed carnival games so families can celebrate with one another.

Games like the straw maze and apple toss are free while face painting and any of the rides are available for purchase.

The fall festival also has a pumpkin patch so the community can decorate their homes for the season.

The park district has been putting on “Fall in Fargo” for more than 20 years.

“Fall isn’t winter yet so everybody is pretty excited to get out of that humidity season into the nice time to be able to be outside with your family and enjoy time together and see the changing leaves and the new flavors that come out in the fall time. And really, you get to spend time together,” said Jessica Korynta, events specialist at the Fargo Park District.

The festival will continue next weekend from ten to five on Saturday and noon to five on Sunday.