Graffiti Suspect Arrested in Downtown Fargo

FARGO,N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo police arrested a suspect believed to have been tagging graffiti on downtown buildings over the past several months.

Early Sunday, an officer spotted the man painting graffiti in the alley behind King House Buffet, along Second Avenue, between Broadway and Roberts Street.

Sgt. Matt Ysteboe says police recovered cans of spray paint and other items related to graffiti. He says the wall design the suspect was painting is similar to other graffiti that has shown up downtown leading investigators to believe there is other vandalism connected to the man, identified as 34-year old Thomas James Johnson of Fargo. He’s charged with criminal mischief.