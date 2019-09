ND Ranked #1 in Best State For Teachers

If you’re a teacher in North Dakota or are studying to become one, WalletHub says you’re in the right place.

The website names The Peace Garden State the best state for teachers.

North Dakota gets high markets for student to teacher ratio, change in teachers’ salaries and school safety. WalletHub says its only weakness is pension rankings.

Minnesota isn’t far behind in seventh place.

