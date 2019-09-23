NDSU Football “Happy Where They’re At” Heading into Bye Week

Bison head into bye week after 4-and-0 start

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State football heads into its bye week with a lot to be happy about. The Bison are a perfect 4 and o to start the season including a non–conference slate knocking off a ranked Delaware squad on the road and following that up with a top four win over UC Davis at home.

Through four games, head coach Matt Entz and his coaching staff have a good idea of what their team is capable of producing especially with Missouri Valley play starting up after the week off where the Bison face eight consecutive conference opponents to close out the regular season.

“We have a quarterback who has an undeniable desire to be the best. He’s going to do everything he can to put himself in that category,” Entz said. “I like the energy that our kids play with. The offensive line sprinting to hit somebody and our aggressiveness. I’m excited where were at and we’ll continue to lean on those things as we move forward.”

After the bye week, the Bison open up Missouri Valley play at Illinois State.