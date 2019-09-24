Brody Strahm’s Tribute to Landon Solberg Becomes Local Viral Video

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Brody Strahm posted a tribute to his friend Landon Solberg on YouTube.

Landon passed away last week after a long battle with brain cancer and the two boys were buddies.

Brody said, “We only lived a few houses away from each other and at first it was always Landon, myself, Kaleb and Kai. Then Landon’s longtime family friend Parker moved to the neighborhood last summer. We’re a pretty tight squad and have a lot of neighbors who are all friends.

I was diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer just before turning 2. And I never really understood why until Landon was diagnosed with cancer when we were both ten.

Now I realize that God was preparing me to be a friend to Landon during his journey so he didn’t feel alone and had someone by his side who understood.”

The heart-wrenching video was just posted this week and already has more than 21,000 views.

