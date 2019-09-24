Men Including Rob Kupec Take Part in Real Men Wear Pink Campaign

FARGO-MOORHEAD – American Cancer Society is kicking off its Real Men Wear Pink campaign.

More than a dozen local men will be wearing pink all through the month of October and raising money to fight breast cancer. The men are from a wide variety of fields and include two local high school principals and Chad Olson the Mayor of Dilworth.

You will also be seeing our own Chief Meteorologist Rob Kupec wearing a lot of pink next month. The participants compete against each other to see who can raise the most money.

“It’s important to get men involved in this campaign because men are mostly the caregivers for women who have breast cancer. But also because men do get breast cancer too and that’s something that I think is often overlooked,” Hannah LeTexier with American Cancer Society said.

You can donate to Rob’s campaign by clicking here.