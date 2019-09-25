Body Discovered Near River in Wahpeton

The body has been tentatively identified as that of 49-year-old Keith Pfeiffer of Wahpeton.

WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO)–A body has been found near the Bois De Sioux River in Wahpeton.

Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson says the body was discovered shortly before 11 a.m. Wed. in a wooded area.

Thorsteinson says the body has been tentatively identified as that of 49-year-old Keith Pfeifer of Wahpeton, who had been reported as missing Tues. The body has been sent to the UND pathology lab for an autopsy.

A family member says Pfeifer had sent a text message to a friend on Sunday and he did not go to work Monday or Tues. His pickup was found at his home.

Police, as standard procedure, consider the location a crime scene while the investigation gets underway.