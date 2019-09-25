City Of West Fargo Holds Open House Over Sheyenne Project

They say three things are certain in life: death, taxes and road construction. The city is talking to people about its Sheyenne Street Urban Reconstruction project that will be put to action in 2020.

There are a lot of things being covered in the plan.

“Making it more pedestrian–friendly because with the bump–outs that you have less distance for pedestrians to cross the street, more parking and those types of things,” Mayor Of West Fargo Bernie Dardis said.

The project, which is expected to cost over five and a half million dollars, got jump–started after the ND DOT help pick up a little over 2 million dollars of the bill.

All this money is why the city wants people to voice their thoughts.

“Anytime you’re going to be making changes significant changes to a main throughough fair, the only way I would be involved in that is by having the public input and transparency,” Dardis said.

After two decades of effort, the city hopes these new plans will help give the city it’s an iconic image.

“The community has told us is that we want a cultural core, a downtown that’s vibrant, a downtown that can last,” City Planner Tim Solberg said.

These new plans grew from the success over the past couple of years from projects like the rebuilding of the VFW and the Sheyenne Plaza.

The city hopes the latest programs will help people get mobile.

“They want this road to be more active, more engaging they want people to be able to get out of their car and walk from the silver dollar to Sandy’s to Denner’s Diner ya know all these places that are all great to our city,” Solberg said.

While the city wants to move forward with the current plans, it’s crucial to get people out for future events like these.

“It’s important for the public to be engaged, we can’t make changes if we don’t know what the concerns are we don’t have those comments we don’t know to react,” City Engineer Dustin Scott said.