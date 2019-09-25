Nearly a Dozen People Homeless in Hankinson Apartment Fire

The Red Cross is assisting those needing housing.

HANKINSON, N.D. (KFGO) – 11 people are homeless after fire gutted their apartments in Hankinson.

Fire departments from 8 communities responded to the fire shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday in the apartments above Posts Hardware on Main Avenue.

Richland County Emergency Management Director Brett Lambrecht says there is extensive damage to the second floor on the back end where the fire started.

Flames were coming out the windows of the rear apartments when firefighters arrived on the scene, but everyone inside was able to get out safely. The Red Cross is assisting those needing housing.

Firefighters had the blaze under control in about 30 minutes but crews remained on scene all night, making sure there were no flare-ups.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.