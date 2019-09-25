North Dakota Man Arrested in Yellowstone After Threatening to Shoot 20 People

He is jailed on charges of illegal gun possession and making threats.

CHEYENNE, Wyo.–A Christine, North Dakota man was arrested in Yellowstone National Park after threatening to shoot as many as 20 people in Idaho.

Park rangers arrested 44–year–old Joshua Mjoness on September 18. He had a handgun and 50 rounds of ammunition.

Authorities say Mjoness threatened to kill the “entire office” in Boise if his wife didn’t identify a man he suspected of having an “emotional affair” with her.

Mjoness sent her a picture of the pistol with the message, “Up to you.”

Mjoness was one of three Richland No. 44 School District board members recalled by voters in 2018 after a hazing scandal at the high school in Colfax.