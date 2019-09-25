West Fargo Shows Off New Development Called The Lights at Sheyenne 32

The project is expected to be done by the end of 2020

WEST FARGO, N.D. – West Fargo hosted a ceremony this morning celebrating the development of the new Entertainment District.

The idea is to create a destination where the community can come together.

It will start to be possible in January when The Lights at Sheyenne 32 opens its first building.

As one of the fastest growing cities in North Dakota, the city is trying to modernize its neighborhoods.

The location will feature a plaza that will host concerts, sports courts, farmer’s markets, and yoga in the park.

“You know, we’re just really excited to bring people, more people to West Fargo, West Fargo is growing like crazy and we’re so proud to be part of this community. We’re excited to bring free events for all of the citizens here, not just the people who live and work here so it’s truly a community event,” says Amy Hass, Senior Vice President of EPIC Management.

This Project has been in development for the last three years and they hope to finish the first three phases by the end of 2020.