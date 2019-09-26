Jennifer Lopez, Shakira to Perform at 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Super Bowl LIV is scheduled for Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

NEW YORK, N.Y.–Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation have announced music superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show.

The performance will be the first time Lopez and Shakira have worked together and the first time performing at the Super Bowl for both artists.

