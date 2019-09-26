Madd Frank Returns to TV in Fargo-Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. – A legendary Fargo horror host is back.

Moorhead’s public access channel MCAM is bringing Madd Frank to the small screen once again.

MCAM says it will broadcast original Madd Frank shows in all their “gory… or glory,” starting Saturday night at 9:00.

The episodes where he introduced horror movies were originally shown right here on KVRR in the 1980s and ’90s.

“It’s one of those things that’s been in the back of my head for a while is to get it back on the air. So, we’ve taken some of the old shows that are still around that are edited together with the show and the movie content and we’re transferring those again and getting those ready for air,” Moorhead Community Access Media General Manager Tony Tilton said.

MCAM has also launched a capital campaign to raise $15,000 for upgraded equipment, programming and livestreaming. You can donate through PayPal by clicking here.

You can get MCAM on Midco channel 99 or Sparklight, formerly Cable One, channel 69 in the Fargo-Moorhead area or livestreaming by clicking here.