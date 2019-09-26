NDDoH Reminds Parents to Vaccinate Children Before October 1

Children who are not in compliance by October 1 will be excluded from school for not meeting requirements.

BISMARCK, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health is reminding parents to make sure their children are up-to-date on immunizations.

North Dakota state law requires students in grades K-12 to meet a minimum number of required immunizations before they can attend school. Children who are not in compliance, either up-to-date or have a signed exemption form, by October 1 will be excluded from school for not meeting requirements.

The NDDoH says there are options for children who are uninsured or whose insurance does not cover vaccines such as the Vaccines for Children Program which offers vaccines at no cost.

The NDDoH recommends checking with your health care provider to find out which vaccines your child needs. Once your child is up-to-date, get a copy of the immunization records submitted to the school.