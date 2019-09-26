Police Investigating Rumors of School Shooting Friday at EGF High School

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. – Police are investigating what it calls rumors of a possible school shooting at East Grand Forks Senior High School on Friday September 27th.

East Grand Forks Police says in a Facebook post its school resource officer has been working on the case with staff members and “the school is taking every precaution to keep their students and staff safe.”

Authorities say there will be extra officers throughout the day and doors to the school will be locked.