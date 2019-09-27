Bismarck Man Arrested After Assaulting Woman

MANDAN, N.D.–The Morton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a woman was brought to a Bismarck hospital on Monday.

After review of surveillance video and with assistance from the Bismarck Police Department, the MCSO identified 42-year-old Daniel Lagace as the suspect who brought a 39-year-old woman to the hospital on Sept. 23, claiming she was involved in a slow-speed crash.

Doctors at the hospital did not believe the injuries were consistent with a slow-speed crash and contacted local law enforcement. The suspect left the hospital before law enforcement arrived on scene. The woman suffered severe head injuries that required surgery.

After identifying the suspect and his vehicle through security video, MCSO detectives were able to locate the suspect and vehicle in Bismarck and Lagace was arrested for domestic violence and aggravated assault.