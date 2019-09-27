BLU Water Creek Hosts Yearly Bash

The event includes sales, prizes and live music

FARGO, N.D. — The “Blu Water Bash” is back for the second time at Blu Water Creek.

It’s the biggest event of the year for the Fargo shopping complex.

All 14 businesses including A Cutting Edge Jewelry, Grain Designs and Hair Success had sales.

The shops are also giving away 10,000 dollars worth of prizes.

14 Customers who shop at all 14 stores are automatically entered into the giveaway.

“Well, what makes it so unique is that you have all these businesses doing it together, one day, one time. And that’s what’s fun. And you get to see all the different kinds of businesses,” said Jeff Frey, owner of A Cutting Edge Jewelry.

Country band SLAMABAMA also performed at the shopping center.