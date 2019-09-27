Eagles Elementary Wraps Up Walk-a-thon Reward For Students

The school is putting on a big reward for their kids who made it all possible.

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo’s Eagles Elementary is wrapping up its Walk–A–Thon raising more than 20 thousand dollars for the school’s P.T.A.

Students got to colorfully tape up a pair of staff members who volunteered to be part of the fun.

All the money raised will go a long way for students.

“The money is going back to the kids in the way of teacher grants we have grade–level grants and programs and activities we have here at Eagles so all of the money going back to the kids and all the programming we do here,” Eagles Elementary Principal Tanya Wrigley said.

Wrigley says she’s thrilled to have fun rewards that both her students and staff can enjoy.