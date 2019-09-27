Former Moorhead Spud Ethan Frisch Adjusting to College Hockey at UND

The Former Moorhead defenseman is a freshman for the Fighting Hawks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Ethan Frisch has only been a member of UND’s hockey team for the last few months, but things in Grand Forks have already exceeded expectations

“It’s even better than expected,” Frisch exclaimed. “I thought I had my head wrapped around it but it’s just absolutely incredible. Nothing you can do to prepare for how amazing this is.”

Frisch was a star player for Moorhead hockey before making the decision to forego his senior season with the Spuds in order to spend a year in the USHL. He started off that year with the Green Bay Gamblers before being traded to the Fargo Force just before their playoff push.

The Moorhead native jumped right into college hockey after that and it didn’t take long for him to notice a difference in the game

“[It’s] Faster, stronger. High school to juniors, juniors to here, every year you go up it’s a little bit faster, a little bit stronger,” explained Frisch. “Guys are bigger. Guys are becoming men here. You know, we have some 24 year old guys here that are men.”

Frisch has had to get used to working with those older guys rather quickly.

As the lone defenseman in the Fighting Hawks freshman class, he joins a talented group on the blue line.

“We got a really good d-core,” junior defenseman Gabe Bast said. “We got eight guys that can play. It’s going to be a battle all season long for ice time. I think we got a d-core that is really mobile and can contribute to the offense.”

As the freshman begins his push to be one of those guys who can contribute, he is already making an impact on some of the veterans

“He’s a very good skater and that I think that is the main thing as a d-man to get used to this pace, because it is a little bit faster and guys are stronger,” Senior captain Colton Poolman revealed. “If you’re a good skater, you can adjust a little bit quicker, and I think he has. He has taken a few steps already.”

While having so much depth on defense could make it harder to get playing time, Frisch is just grateful to be working with some of the best as he gets comfortable playing at the next level.

“I think it’s just been great to have people to look up to and people to learn from -guys that have been here for a while. They have done a great job helping me out and getting me ready for the season.”