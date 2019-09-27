Play of the Week Nominees: September 27

FARGO, N.D. — A pair of Fargo schools square off for this week’s DJ Colter High School Play of the week.

First up from Davies football, Reid Hartness and Justice Noel Connect for an excellent touchdown in the Eagles game against Grand Forks Red River.

That was a great play, but is it better than this one from Fargo South soccer.

Nirash Mongar makes a nice cut to get free for the shot and nails one into the net for the score.

You can vote for the HS Play of the Week under the sports tab of KVRR.com and also on Twitter @KVRRSports.