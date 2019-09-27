Salvation Army Seeks Volunteers for Coat Distribution Event

If you are interested in volunteering, you can contact Kristi Simmons at 701-936-4214.
Kendra Johnson,

FARGO, N.D.–The Salvation Army is seeking volunteers to help with the Salvation Army coat distribution event.

The event will be held at the Fargo Air Museum on Friday, October 4 and Saturday, October 5 from 10a.m. to 7 p.m. Volunteers are especially needed the evenings of October 4 and 5 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Categories: Community, Local News
