Salvation Army Seeks Volunteers for Coat Distribution Event

If you are interested in volunteering, you can contact Kristi Simmons at 701-936-4214.

FARGO, N.D.–The Salvation Army is seeking volunteers to help with the Salvation Army coat distribution event.

The event will be held at the Fargo Air Museum on Friday, October 4 and Saturday, October 5 from 10a.m. to 7 p.m. Volunteers are especially needed the evenings of October 4 and 5 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can contact Kristi Simmons at 701-936-4214.