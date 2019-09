MSUM Football Takes Down University of Mary

The Dragons defeated the Marauders 47-32

MOORHEAD, Minn. – The Minnesota State University Moorhead football team built a 33-14 halftime lead and held on for a 47-32 win over the University of Mary in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action Saturday at Scheels Field in Moorhead, Minn. MSUM retained the Paddle Trophy for a fifth straight year with the win.