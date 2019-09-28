Truckers Run Massive Convoy For Special Olympics

FARGO N.D. — It’s a grand old round–up of truckers from across the valley for a significant cause.

Seventy trucks escorted by police made their annual eighteen–mile–drive around Fargo to raise money for Special Olympics.

The Truck Convoy for Special Olympics is also a way to celebrate the trucking industry, law enforcement, and everyone who helps support causes like these.

“Just seeing all the people showing up and the athlete’s faces when they see the trucks, it’s just nice to see.

It’s something we can do to promote our industry in a positive light, and we need all the positivity we can get nowadays,” Trucker Chad Sorenson said.

Sorenson says he loves seeing such a large turnout for the rally.