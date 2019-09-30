Almost Family
Only child Julia Bechley finds her life turned upside down when her father, Leon Bechley, reveals that, over the course of his prize-winning career as a pioneering fertility doctor, he used his own sperm to conceive upwards of a hundred children.
Reeling from this explosive revelation, Julia discovers two new sisters – her former best friend, Edie Palmer, and an ex-Olympic athlete, Roxy DoyleROXY DOYLE. As these three young women begin to embrace their new reality, Julia must figure out what life is like without Leon by her side; Edie comes to grips with her burgeoning sexuality, as her marriage falters; and Roxy faces adulthood out of the spotlight.
Against all odds, the three women will attempt to form an untraditional bond as sisters, even as they must welcome a tidal wave of new siblings into their rapidly expanding family.