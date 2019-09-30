College Application Month Helping Students Afford College Applications

Davies High School is one of 150 North Dakota schools participating

FARGO, N.D. — October is just hours away and for high schoolers, that marks the beginning of College Application Month.

Schools nationwide are hosting events to help students and families in need with the process.

More than 150 North Dakota high schools are participating in events hosted by the Bank of North Dakota.

One of them is at Davies High School in Fargo.

When a senior applies to a North Dakota college during this event, the bank will pay for their application fee.

“I think about the students who are applying to multiple colleges, even if it’s just 20 dollars or 35 dollars for each application, by the time they get five or six of those in, it could be a couple hundred dollars, so that could be really expensive for families to navigate those financial things,” said Davies student counselor Josh Andres.

He says the event is to also let students know about other options they have, besides pursuing a traditional four–year college education after high school.